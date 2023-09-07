Watch more videos on Shots!

Peterborough is set to bask in glorious sunshine this weekend – before more traditional autumnal weather sweeps in.

After a cloudy and wet summer, the warm weather will be a boost to many.

The Met Office has said today (September 7) will remain sunny all day, with temperatures set to hit 30C this afternoon.

The lido season has been extended until September 17

Tomorrow will be cloudier and slightly cooler – with just 26C forecast.

But the sunny weather will return on Saturday and Sunday, with 30C forecast both days.

However, following the glorious weekend, there are signs autumnal weather will arrive in the early part of next week, with the highest temperature on Wednesday forecast to be ‘just’ 19C.

People wishing to cool off this weekend can take advantage of the Lido remaining open.

The Lido has proved popular in the September sunshine this week

The Peterborough Lido season has been extended this year, as a result of work being carried out at the Regional Pool, meaning sunbathers have had the chance to take advantage of the sunshine in the outdoor pool.

The Lido will remain open until September 17, with sessions running from 9.30am until 1.30pm, afternoon sessions from 2pm until 6pm and early morning swims on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 7am until 9am.

The warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday, September 10, and urges people to stay safe, with the mercury on the thermometer set to rise above 30C.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “A cold front will begin to influence things from the northwest towards the weekend, though it’ll remain very warm or hot in the south.