Peterborough rock festival to move campsite after complaints from residents

A camp site planned for a Peterborough rock festival will be moved after concerns were raised by residents.

The plans were revealed earlier this month, and would see the Nene Valley Rock Festival held between August 31 and September 3 on land at Horse Meadow and Lynch Farm at Nene Park.

But residents hit out at the plans, raising security and noise issues.

The camping plans have been changed

Now it has been confirmed camping will be moved from Lynch Farm.

A spokesperson for the Nene Park Trust said: “Our whole reason for being is to improve the quality of life for the people of Peterborough and the wider community, and so whilst we are keen to broaden the activities and events we have at the Park, we want to avoid causing worry and upset to our closest friends and neighbours whenever possible.

“So, after listening closely to feedback during the licensing process for Nene Valley Rock Festival, we have made the decision to not use the grounds of Lynch Farm to accommodate the camping aspect of the festival.

“We are continuing to work closely with the organisers to find a solution for the event that works for all parties concerned, and that includes the nearby residents too."

The news was welcomed by Orton Waterville councillor Nicola Day, who said: “There was so much concern from residents about the disturbance this campsite would have on local people living near the proposed campsite.

"There are also concerns that this festival could set a precedence for further events. This shows what can be achieved by way of compromise and a thoughtful and non-confrontational approach with Nene Park Trust. Dialogue and discussion have been key to achieving this result for local people, as well as tireless work by residents and the steering committee. We as Greens will always attempt to take the best approach to enabling our communites to find the right solutions.

“We will of course be keeping a close eye on this festival and as councillors and will be attending the sub-licensing committee on the 7th of July to make representations on behalf of our residents. Clearly however, this news shows what can be done through working together. I do hope the recently formed steering committee can continue to work with Nene Park Trust more closely in the future - to collaborate and share ideas about what events will work best for visitors from across the city and those living locally.”

Fellow ward councillor Julie Stevenson added: “On behalf of Orton Wistow residents I would like to thank Nene Park Trust and the organisers of Nene Valley Rock Festival for listening to our concerns and taking positive action that will give many local people greater peace of mind. People deserve to enjoy themselves and music festivals are a great way to have fun and socialise, but the venue and arrangements have to be the right ones for local communities too.