An application has been made to designate Horse Meadow and Lynch Farm at Nene Park as a live music venue.

NVRF Ltd has submitted an application to Peterborough City Council for the Nene Valley Rock Festival, which it plans to hold between August 31 and September 3.

The application states that the festival will feature 64 bands playing classic rock, blues rock and progressive rock on three stages housed within fully covered marquees.

The planned site area. The two completed boxes show Horse Meadow and Lynch Farm. The other is an overflow car park.

Four day and individual tickets are available and a maximum of 1000 attendees per day will be permitted.

The festival plans to use two fields at Nene Park. First, Horse Meadow, which would contain a a fenced-off “music arena” where the marquees, a designated bar area, food traders, other traders, toilets etc will be sited.

The paddock area behind Lynch Farm would be used for camping for tents, caravans and motorhomes.

Organisers have said that the anticipated demographic of attendees would be predominantly the 50+ age group; stating “the event does not primarily target younger people although younger people are welcome and some are expected.

"The event hopes to be family-friendly and will offer a friendly, relaxed environment.”

The licence that NVRF Ltd has applied for is to sell alcohol Monday to Sunday from 11am to 11pm, live and recorded music between 11am and 11pm and from “late night refreshment” between 11pm and 11:30pm.

Representations regarding the licencing application can be made to Peterborough City Council, Licensing Section, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough, PE2 8TY in writing before June 14.

The houses closest to the site are estates just off Wistow Way in Orton Wistow and include Svenskaby, The Rookery, Whitewater, Wyndham Park, Farleigh Fields and Shearwater.

Tickets are currently being sold with potential festival goers being asked to pledge to buy a ticket rather than buying in immediately.

The money will only leave their account if the sales target is hit.