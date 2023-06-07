News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement

Plans for Nene Valley Rock Festival in Peterborough revealed in licensing application

The Nene Valley Rock Festival is planned to come to Nene Park in August and September.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 15:05 BST

An application has been made to designate Horse Meadow and Lynch Farm at Nene Park as a live music venue.

NVRF Ltd has submitted an application to Peterborough City Council for the Nene Valley Rock Festival, which it plans to hold between August 31 and September 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application states that the festival will feature 64 bands playing classic rock, blues rock and progressive rock on three stages housed within fully covered marquees.

The planned site area. The two completed boxes show Horse Meadow and Lynch Farm. The other is an overflow car park.The planned site area. The two completed boxes show Horse Meadow and Lynch Farm. The other is an overflow car park.
The planned site area. The two completed boxes show Horse Meadow and Lynch Farm. The other is an overflow car park.
Most Popular

Four day and individual tickets are available and a maximum of 1000 attendees per day will be permitted.

The festival plans to use two fields at Nene Park. First, Horse Meadow, which would contain a a fenced-off “music arena” where the marquees, a designated bar area, food traders, other traders, toilets etc will be sited.

The paddock area behind Lynch Farm would be used for camping for tents, caravans and motorhomes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organisers have said that the anticipated demographic of attendees would be predominantly the 50+ age group; stating “the event does not primarily target younger people although younger people are welcome and some are expected.

"The event hopes to be family-friendly and will offer a friendly, relaxed environment.”

The licence that NVRF Ltd has applied for is to sell alcohol Monday to Sunday from 11am to 11pm, live and recorded music between 11am and 11pm and from “late night refreshment” between 11pm and 11:30pm.

Representations regarding the licencing application can be made to Peterborough City Council, Licensing Section, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough, PE2 8TY in writing before June 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The houses closest to the site are estates just off Wistow Way in Orton Wistow and include Svenskaby, The Rookery, Whitewater, Wyndham Park, Farleigh Fields and Shearwater.

Tickets are currently being sold with potential festival goers being asked to pledge to buy a ticket rather than buying in immediately.

The money will only leave their account if the sales target is hit.

The Nene Valley Rock Festival website states that the festival is subject to licences and contracts.

Read More
4-day music festival to rock Nene Park in Peterborough
Related topics:PeterboroughNene ParkPeterborough City CouncilTicketsOrganisers