Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular St Botolph’s Festival on the Green will not take place in 2024.

Organisers have stated that a lack of sponsorship is behind the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the organisers said: “Unfortunately sufficient sponsorship funding will not be in place to hold a Festival this year.

St Botolph's Festival on the Green in 2023.

“Instead we are working towards holding the next one in June 2025.

“This will give us more time to allow for future planning.

“We know it is a shame to miss a year, but if anyone would like to help make Festival on the Green 2025 a success please get in touch.

“See you next year.”

The event began in 2007, thanks to the work of the Botolph Green Residents Association and usually takes place every year on the community open space at Botolph Green.