Peterborough residents forced to cancel festival due to lack of sponsorship
The popular St Botolph’s Festival on the Green will not take place in 2024.
Organisers have stated that a lack of sponsorship is behind the decision.
A statement from the organisers said: “Unfortunately sufficient sponsorship funding will not be in place to hold a Festival this year.
“Instead we are working towards holding the next one in June 2025.
“This will give us more time to allow for future planning.
“We know it is a shame to miss a year, but if anyone would like to help make Festival on the Green 2025 a success please get in touch.
“See you next year.”
The event began in 2007, thanks to the work of the Botolph Green Residents Association and usually takes place every year on the community open space at Botolph Green.
Last year’s event took place in July and drew crowds close to 2000 people. There was also a flypast from the RAF Hurricane.