Thousands enjoy annual community get together, hosted by volunteers

An annual Orton Longueville celebration has been described as a “huge success” after thousands packed out the green – with a flypast treat.

Despite a quick burst of rain, anxieties shifted and the balmy sun reared its head for the rest of the afternoon as green-gatherers enjoyed a mix of food, drink, music and other entertainment.

And it’s not every day you’re treated to a flypast from the RAF Hurricane memorial flight, either.

Guy Dangerfield, one of the events main organisers, said: "It was great, people were really enjoying themselves.

"We had flypast from the Hurricane from the Second World War heritage fleet, which did two or three circuits of the green.

"I was in the middle of cleaning the loo at the time,” he quipped, “however I certainly became aware of the engine noise, so I quickly put down my mop and gazed at the sky.”

The event has long been an established fixture in the Orton Longueville calendar.

After a two year break for Covid, it’s the second time the event – packed with choirs and charity fundraising stands – has returned.

"Both of the last two years have been a great success,” Guy added.

“There was great community spirit and neighbours chatting to each other, which in the normal case of events they probably wouldn’t see each other from one end of the year to the other."

Organisers estimate across course of the day the number of attendees was “nudging 2,000 people.”

"It's a real opportunity for each other to chat and catch up, there was great music and performance from various local groups.”

