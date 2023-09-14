Peterborough Key Theatre to close temporarily amid concrete concerns
Landmark Theatres, which operates the venue, says the closure is in line with recent government health and safety guidance around this material.
Peterborough City Council, which owns the building, is urgently surveying and identifying remedial works required. However at this stage the precise scope that this work will entail is not known.
A spokesperson said: “Whilst this is established, we have taken the decision to remain closed until 15 th October 2023. We will release further updates on this matter as soon as the information is available.
“The closure is only affecting programming in the main auditorium and all other spaces including the studio theatre, box office, offices, spires room, swan room and Chalkboard Tea Room & Bistro are unaffected and safe to occupy.
“We have over 400 young people attending Kindred Youth Theatre each week and we will be working to ensure that these activities go ahead without interruption. Our planned work in schools and with community partners will also progress across this period as planned.”
Bookers for shows and events taking place until October 15 – a host of films, comedy and music shows – will be contacted from tomorrow. Where possible some will be rescheduled and, in some cases, moved to the New Theatre in Broadway, also operated by Landmark.
The programme in the Studio at the Key will continue uninterrupted.
Paul Jepson CEO and Creative Director of Landmark Theatres said: “We are saddened by this discovery in our venue and this news is breaking at such a busy time in our programme. Having to close the main house at the Key will be disappointing to our audiences. Equally, we know that they understand that we must put their safety and wellbeing first. We will work with partners and stakeholders to get this situation sorted swiftly and efficiently so that we can welcome our audiences back and continue to provide them with fantastic nights out at their exceptional local theatre.”