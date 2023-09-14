Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Landmark Theatres, which operates the venue, says the closure is in line with recent government health and safety guidance around this material.

Peterborough City Council, which owns the building, is urgently surveying and identifying remedial works required. However at this stage the precise scope that this work will entail is not known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Whilst this is established, we have taken the decision to remain closed until 15 th October 2023. We will release further updates on this matter as soon as the information is available.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Key Theatre main auditorium is to close immediately after the discovery of RAAC

“The closure is only affecting programming in the main auditorium and all other spaces including the studio theatre, box office, offices, spires room, swan room and Chalkboard Tea Room & Bistro are unaffected and safe to occupy.

“We have over 400 young people attending Kindred Youth Theatre each week and we will be working to ensure that these activities go ahead without interruption. Our planned work in schools and with community partners will also progress across this period as planned.”

Bookers for shows and events taking place until October 15 – a host of films, comedy and music shows – will be contacted from tomorrow. Where possible some will be rescheduled and, in some cases, moved to the New Theatre in Broadway, also operated by Landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme in the Studio at the Key will continue uninterrupted.