Peterborough pupil scores Wicked success in national writing competition
A Peterborough pupil was able to use her magic writing skills to win a bundle of prizes as part of a national competition.
Natalia Hrickova wowed judges in the Wicked Writers: Be The Change writing competition, being chosen as a runner up in the prestigious competition.
Children across the UK were asked to submit persuasive essays to make their voices heard about the things they would like to change for the better in society – and Thomas Deacon Academy Junior School pupil Natalia (10) used her experience as a deaf student to fuel an inspiring and persuasive argument for British Sign Language to become a mandatory lesson in school.
Natalie, who was chosen as the runner-up of the age 9-11 category, has won a bundle of prizes for her class, including a trip to London to see Wicked, and a bundle of books to help her classmates keep telling and sharing stories which can effect change in the world around them.
Natalia said: “Being a runner up in this competition has made me feel so proud. It has given me confidence and demonstrated that deaf people can do anything. I hope my success will encourage others to learn BSL and inspire other deaf children and young people to go after their dreams.”
Natalia’s teacher, Emma Small, added, “Over the last three years, I have seen Natalia flourish despite many challenges and break through endless barriers. Her personal journey into her deaf identity through British Sign Language has opened up a whole new world for her to explore. She has a wonderful zest for language and an infectious excitement and curiosity towards new vocabulary.
“This has led her down a beautiful pathway into a love of reading, which has been reflected in her developing writing skills. The Wicked Writers competition has given her a chance to show this to the world, whilst igniting in her a fierce passion for advocacy. Being recognised in this competition has given her so much confidence and I couldn’t be prouder of her achievements. I am excited to see where her journey takes her next!”