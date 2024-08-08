Large numbers of people took to the streets in Lincoln Road in Peterborough on Wednesday (August 7) but only for peaceful protests.

Hundreds of counter protestors gathered close to where the road meets Dogsthorpe Road in response to an advertised far right rally in the city on Wednesday night.

The advertised location was at Smart Immigration Services in Laxton House at 191 Lincoln Road, which is where crowds first came together at around 7pm, however, just as had been the case on Sunday (August 4) no disorder- akin to violence seen across the country- took place due to a negligible turnout.

Instead, only the counter protestors gathered across the evening.

Police were on the scene throughout and briefly closed a small section of Lincoln Road but the overwhelming majority of the attendees remained peaceful as the crowds chanted, observed prayers as well as letting off a small number of fireworks.

A smaller number of counter protests headed to Cathedral Square but were once again not confronted by any ‘far right’ protestors.

Many businesses in the city centre had been fearful of unrest and made the decision to close early on Wednesday afternoon and sent staff home.

Due to fears, Peterborough Soup Kitchen said that it made the ‘tough’ decision not to offer its usual service on Wednesday evening and the Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association (PARCA) also cancelled all of its children’s activities planned for the day.

Prior to the evening. Cambridgeshire Police had advised residents to be cautious about what they read on social media, hitting out out at misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant but to continue business as normal as there has been no protest activity in Cambridgeshire since the unrest in other areas of the country began.

Cambridgeshire Police has since confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph the protest was only peaceful and the force made no arrests and had to deal with no injuries, instead there was positive community engagement.

