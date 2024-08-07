Police news.

Police say ‘misinformation’ posts via social media claim there are far-right protests going on in Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Police have released the following statement about the ongoing national disorder, and the action they are taking at a local level.

Superintendent Robin Sissons said: “We understand these national incidents are of concern to our community and, as always, we will continue to work hard understanding those concerns and to reassure people. We have been engaging with community leaders over recent days and we have increased patrols in the county.

"We remain united in Cambridgeshire, and we are very proud of the rich diversity of our county.

"We encourage everyone to be cautious about what they read on social media.

"We have had no incidents or protest activity in Cambridgeshire, despite misinformation stating the contrary on social media.

"While this remains the case, I would urge people to continue business as usual, but remain vigilant and if you see or hear anything that concerns you then please contact the police."