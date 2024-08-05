Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Far right riots and protests have been seen across the country in recent days.

An advertised far-right protest in Peterborough on Sunday (August 4) failed to gather any momentum.

Posts on Tik Tok and other social media sites advertised a protest outside of Queensgate in Cathedral Square at 7pm on Sunday.

Police were on standby in the area but no protest/riot mirroring those which have taken place across the country in recent days took place.

Only a small group of counter protests arrived in Cathedral Square.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “The ongoing violence in parts of the country is horrific and shameful. These are not protesters. They are thugs.

“I am shocked by the violence. Our country is about living side by side as neighbours regardless of race or religion. We know that well in Peterborough.

“This is not peaceful protest.

“The thugs have threatened mosques, burnt down a library and attacked a hotel with people inside. They have attacked the police and whipped up hate. There is no justification for these actions. Crime is crime.

“Hate and racism do not represent our communities. This violent mob doesn’t not represent our country. They are thugs and deserve to face the full force of the law.

“Please reach out in the coming days if you are worried.

“We will not allow the far right to divide our communities.”