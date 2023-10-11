Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A supplier of printed labels and packaging in Peterborough has just completed a £1 million plus investment in new machinery as it looks to expand its services.​

Bosses of AA Labels, in Wainman Road, Orton Longueville, says the investment is expected to ensure a sales growth of about 15 per cent for its printed packaging department.

The £1.1 million investment has seen the introduction of state-of-the-art printing technology that will allow the firm to meet large scale order from major businesses.

From left, Kiran Sethi, managing director of AA Labels; the new printer and, below, inside the factory of AA Labels.

Currently, AA Labels offers a printed packaging service aimed at small to medium businesses that require affordable short print runs, with quick turnaround times.

But the introduction of the new printer will enable the company to complete longer print runs with up to 4,600 sheets printed each hour enabling large orders to be completed quickly and to a high quality.

The investment comes as new data shows that the UK’s packaging market is expected to grow by 12 per cent over the next five years.

AA Labels hopes the launch of its improved packaging offer will meet the needs of many more manufacturers, retailers and distributors.

Shoaib Akram said: “Up until this point we have been restricted by the number of orders we could fulfil due to the scope of the existing printer.

"Following market research, we knew that there was potential to build our offer for larger print runs, whilst maintaining the high level of quality and customer service we are known for.

“The investment in the new press means we can print to the bigger size of B2+, a dimension frequently used by retailers, manufacturers and distribution networks.

"This will lead to the packaging division increasing from five per cent to 20 per cent of overall sales which is great news for the local economy.”