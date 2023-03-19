An innovative labels manufacturer in Peterborough has seen its sales soar over the last year.​

AA Labels, based in Wainman Road, Orton Longueville, says orders have risen by 20 per cent following the introduction of a specialist click and collect service.

The boost in orders has allowed the firm to take on more staff for its operations team

Inside the AA Labels factory in Peterborough.

The new online label ordering service allows customers to search labels by printer compatibility and means they benefit from time and cost efficiencies.

Shoaib Akram, project lead at AA Labels, said: “The development of our Click & Collect service has been aimed at customers who are looking to save time by collecting their orders in person, rather than waiting for a courier delivery.

"After placing an order online we will work with the customer to meet their collection requirements to help them get on with their own fulfilment needs as quickly as possible.

Mr Akram added: “The increase in orders placed for this service following its launch last summer has shown that more and more local businesses want a reliable and quick label ordering service.

The new Click & Collect service at AA Labels has helped drive up sales by 20 per cent over a year.

"Our operations team has expanded as a result and now also have the opportunity to meet customers in person.”

The service works through an advanced online system which automatically generates collection dates and times once an order is placed.

It means customers know exactly when to send a team or pick up the order themselves.”

The new service is just the latest innovation at AA Labels.

It recently pioneered the production of special adhesive labels that could be attached to medical samples that have to be kept at below freezing temperatures.

