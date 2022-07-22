Peterborough primary school receives Good Ofsted report after previously requiring improvement

A Peterborough primary school with an ‘improved and ambitious curriculum’ has been rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted after previously ‘Requiring Improvement'.

Eyrescroft Primary School was awarded an improved status by the education watchdog in an inspection on May 4 and 5 this year – having previously been told that the school ‘Required Improvement’ after Ofsted’s last inspection in 2018.

"Everyone at Eyrescroft has worked incredibly hard over the last few years to ensure that we provide the best education possible for our children,” Sophie Dines, Eyrescroft Primary School headteacher, said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyrescroft Primary School receives Good Ofsted report

"We are all absolutely delighted that Ofsted have recognised this and agreed that we are a 'Good' school. We feel that the inspection captured the ethos of school well.”

An Ofsted inspection team of James Adkins, Sally Garrett and Karen Stanton began their report, published on June 24, by stating that ‘Eyrescroft Primary School is a welcoming place’ where ‘pupils enjoy being part of this nurturing school community’.

The report detailed that the school has improved on the quality of education it delivers as ‘leaders have built an ambitious curriculum’ and have ‘improved the curriculum from early years to Year 6 so that it meets the needs of all pupils’ – helping them to ‘learn what they need to ensure they are well prepared for the next stages of their education’.