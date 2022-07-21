Fun in the sun: the children at Noah's Ark Pre-School enjoying the summer weather

A Peterborough pre-school where the ‘quality of teaching is exceptional’ has been rated Outstanding for the second inspection in a row by Ofsted.

Noah's Ark Pre-School, at Loxley Community Centre, in Lincoln Road, retained its Outstanding status from the education watchdog in an inspection on June 9 this year – having previously been awarded Ofsted’s highest accolade in 2015.

"We are tremendously proud of our achievement, which is a testament to the staff and children at the pre-school,” Noah's Ark Pre-School’s manager Jacqueline Weaver, who has operated as manager of the Werrington pre-school for 32 years, said.

Noah's Ark Pre-School

"Our priority is the children and we are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the dedication of the staff to provide the best care and education for our children.

"The report means parents can have confidence in what we are providing.”

Ofsted inspector Louise Harris’ report, published on July 14, credited the four members of childcare staff at the pre-school for the quality of education they deliver.

The report highlighted that the ‘long-established’ team of staff are ‘committed to providing the best possible care and education for children.’

Staff ‘provide a rich curriculum,’ interacting with the children to ‘extend their knowledge and skills across all areas of the curriculum’ and enabling them ‘to explore the wide choice of stimulating experiences the staff have created.’

It added that ‘children thoroughly enjoy their time at the pre-school,’ feeling ‘safe and secure’ in what is a ‘friendly environment’.