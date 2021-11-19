Peterborough primary school pupils create banners to stop drivers speeding

The new road safety posters outside Hampton Hargate primary school with the pupils who did the artwork, local councillors and council officials. EMN-211119-144356009

Youngsters from Hampton Hargate and Hampton College primaries have put together artwork which will be displayed outside both schools from today (Friday, 19 November.)

The initiative is to encourage drivers within Hampton to adhere to 20mph speed limits.

Andy Lyons, headteacher of Hampton Hargate Primary School, said: “We work hard with our children to ensure that they know how to stay safe when out and about and crossing roads. It’s therefore been great to work with the city council in helping to get the message out to drivers as well.

“We’re really proud of the children’s artwork that has been included on the banners and I’m sure they will act as effective reminders on the importance of keeping to the speed limit and driving carefully.”

Road Safety Week is the UK’s biggest road safety event and this year begins on 15 November.

The new banners on display in Hampton will be just one of several activities taking place throughout the week, with Peterborough City Council’s road safety team also visiting schools to educate pupils and deliver key messages, such as ‘be safe, be seen’.

The team’s workshops will also include information on pavement, cycle and in car safety, for instance watching out for traffic, safe crossing points, the need to wear a cycle helmet and the importance of seatbelts. There will also be messaging around safe parking at schools for pupils to pass onto parents.

In addition, visits to more schools have been scheduled following Road Safety Week to make sure that the key messages are not forgotten.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “We know that our roads are getting safer, with fewer collisions, but with growing numbers of car and cycle users on our roads it is vital that we continue to deliver important messaging around road safety, especially for the younger generations.