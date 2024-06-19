Peterborough police urge dog owners to keep pets on leads at Hampton lake after wildlife concerns
Police have urged dog owners to take extra care when walking their pets around a Peterborough lake – after concerns of harm to wildlife.
Officers have urged dog walkers to keep pets on leads at Beeby’s East Lake in Hampton, after a range of issues were raised by councillors.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “After being made aware of concerns from councillors and the community around dogs off the lead causing harm to the wildlife around Beeby’s East lake in Hampton Water, we have been out and about talking to those in the area.“These patrols allow us to deter the issues and provide advice when necessary. When talking to dog walkers, we emphasised the importance of keeping dogs on a lead if they are appearing to cause harm or have the tendency to interfere with the wildlife. Dogs should also be on the lead when approaching people or other animals that you do not know.”