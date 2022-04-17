Peterborough Photographic Society (PPS) has announced the winners of it's 2021/22 print exhibition competition.

The annual exhibition and competition celebrates the work of photographers in Peterborough.

The PPS also announced winners of its digital photography competition - which you can view by clicking here.

The exhibition is traditionally held at St John The Baptist Church in Cathedral Square - but was held online this year.

"Thanks to Zoom, PPS kept going throughout the pandemic but we have just had our first annual exhibition since the pandemic began," Janet Davies, PPS programme secretary said.

"Members have still been taking new photos and a few older images have now seen the light of day, so that this year’s exhibition was as successful as ever.

"When PPS first came into existence, it seems to have been largely an older man’s world. Now it belongs to men and women of all ages.

"Keep an eye on the programme area of our website and if the subject of an evening interests you, please do come along."

Alongside the Peterborough Photographic Society's awards, the Peterborough Telegraph announced the winner of its annual 'Tel Cup' for the exhibition's best photo.

This year's winner was 'Grey Heron Catching Fish' - which was commended in the monochrome category.

The winner was chosen by this newspaper's photographer David Lowndes.

"It was eye-catching," Mr Lowndes said. "It was black and white - which is a more difficult medium to work in than colour.

"It was very well lit and I loved the reflection - which is why I chose it."

The society meets at Parkway Sports and Social Club, in Maskew Avenue, where it hosts club evenings with competitions and talks by visiting speakers - as well as their own members.

Here are the winners in the action, landscape, monochrome, nature, open, portrait and record categories of the 2021/22 Peterborough Photographic Society print image competition:

1. Grey Heron Catching Fish The Peterborough Telegraph's annual Tel Cup winner - as chosen by the Peterbrorugh Telegraph's photographer David Lowndes. Grey Heron Catching Fish was commended in the monochrome category. Photo Sales

2. Action first place Snetterton Spill Photo Sales

3. Action second place Kicking up the dirt Photo Sales

4. Action third place Jet Racer Photo Sales