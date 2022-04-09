Peterborough Photographic Society's 2021/22 digital image exhibition competition winners announced.

The annual exhibition is traditionally held at St John The Baptist Church - but this year it was held online

By Adam Barker
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 7:16 pm

Peterborough Photographic Society has announced the winners of its 2021/22 digital competition.

The annual exhibition and competition celebrates the work of photographers in Peterborough.

You can view the entire collection of photographs from the competition - including the commended and highly commended photographs on the Peterborough Photographic Society website.

Here are the winners in the action, landscape, monochrome, nature, open, portrait and record categories of the 2021/22 Peterborough Photographic Society digital image competition.

1. Action first place

Coming in on a Wave

Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society

2. Action second place

Cricket Run Out

Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society

3. Action third place

28 Stephen Thomas leaving Murrays

Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society

4. Landscape first place

Crimson Lake

Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society

