Peterborough Photographic Society has announced the winners of its 2021/22 digital competition.

The annual exhibition and competition celebrates the work of photographers in Peterborough.

The exhibition is traditionally held at St John The Baptist Church in Cathedral Square - but it was held online this year.

You can view the entire collection of photographs from the competition - including the commended and highly commended photographs on the Peterborough Photographic Society website.

Here are the winners in the action, landscape, monochrome, nature, open, portrait and record categories of the 2021/22 Peterborough Photographic Society digital image competition.

1. Action first place Coming in on a Wave Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society Photo Sales

2. Action second place Cricket Run Out Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society Photo Sales

3. Action third place 28 Stephen Thomas leaving Murrays Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society Photo Sales

4. Landscape first place Crimson Lake Photo: Peterborough Photographic Society Photo Sales