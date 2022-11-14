A Peterborough pensioner who was born on Armistice Day and given a name to reflect her parent’s hope for future world peace has celebrated her 104th birthday.

Constance Peace Hailstone, 104, was born on November 11, 1918 – the date the armistice peace treaty was signed by the Allies and Germany to end to the First World War.

Constance (Connie) – whose name is from the Latin ‘constantem’, meaning constant – celebrated her birthday surrounded by family, friends and staff at The Hermitage Rest Home, in Whittlesey.

Constance (Connie) Peace Hailstone, who was born on Armistice Day, celebrates her 104th birthday at The Hermitage Rest Home, in Whittlesey

She said that she has lived up to her name by living her life in “constant peace”, and that her secret to a long life was “working outdoors and a very happy marriage”.

Judy Wilson, manager of The Hermitage Rest Home, where Connie has lived for 11 years, said: “I think this is rather special, to reach 104 years old.

"She’s a lovely lady who has worked hard all her life.

"We celebrated her birthday by having a party with all of the residents. We had a singer who she sang ‘We’ll Meet Again’, by Vera Lynn, with.

"It was a special day. She received lots of flowers and was pleased to see and speak to her family.”

Connie was born to John and Jessie Bothamley in Peterborough. She was the third of their five children.

She said she had a “happy life” growing up, and remembers her grandparents Sam and Florence Hillum.Her father was a cattle dealer and died when Connie was just seven years old, leaving her mother to raise her and her four siblings.

Her mother lived in Whittlesey until her death, aged 85.

Connie married her husband Thomas in the 1940s and they had a daughter called Barbara.

The pair continued Thomas’ family business of celery growing in Whittlesey until his retirement.

They later grew vegetables to supply to locals living in the area.

Both Connie’s husband Tom, and daughter Barbara, passed away around 12 years ago.