Peterborough falls silent to remember the fallen
Services held on Armistice Day and Remembrance Day at city war memorial
By Stephen Briggs
7 minutes ago
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 12:58pm
Peterborough fell silent to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their country.
Services were held on Armistice Day and Remembrance Day at the War Memorial in Bridge Street in the city centre.
Dignitaries including MPs, the Mayor and Mayoress laid wreaths at the memorial, and Royal British Legion standards were on display.
Shoppers and workers in the city stopped what they were doing to pay their own tributes, and they were able to watch the events on a big screen in Cathedral Square.
A Cathedral service was also held to mark the occasion.
Page 1 of 13