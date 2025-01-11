Peterborough parents invited to free parenting courses in city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three different courses are available

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents and carers of children in Peterborough are being invited to take part in free parenting courses run by Peterborough Family Hubs.

The courses use the evidence-based Triple P framework, and are launching this month with three courses – one for parents of 2-12 year-old children, one for parents of 2-12 year-old children with SEND and a course for parents of teenage children aged 11 to 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents of 2-12 year-old children with SEND are invited to join a course starting on Wednesday 29 January at East and Central Family Hub, which runs weekly until Wednesday 26 March. This programme has been developed with families of children with a range of disabilities and is designed to equip participants with the skills to be an effective parent in different scenarios.

The courses are available to parents of children aged from two to 16

The course for parents of teenage children starts on Wednesday 29 January at East and Central Family Hub, and runs weekly until Wednesday 26 March. It focuses on using strategies to support teenagers to develop skills, manage inappropriate behaviour, and self-regulate emotions.

The course for parents of 2-12 year-old children will run at the end of January. It focuses on empowering participants to raise happier, more confident and capable children, improve relationships and enjoy being a parent more.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “Being a parent myself I know it’s not an easy job and it can also be hard to get practical focused advice. That’s why I’m delighted that we are offering these worthwhile courses via our Family Hubs scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are parent and struggling with any aspects of the role, or would like some advice and the chance to meet like-minded people, then please consider taking part. The courses are free and will be run in a relaxed informal environment, with everyone made to feel welcome.”

For more information or to book onto a course, email [email protected]. To find out more about Family Hubs in Peterborough visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/children-and-families/family-hubs