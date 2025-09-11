Peterborough parents delighted with free school uniform donated by local charity

Almost £3,000 worth of free school uniform was handed out to Peterborough parents on Wednesday, September 10.

The uniform was kindly donated by local charity Family Voice Peterborough and laid out for parents and residents to come and collect at the Ortongate Sports Bar.

Orton Waterville councillor Kirsty Knight, who helped to organise the event, said the uniform went out to more than 200 families across Peterborough.

“We were delighted to welcome families from all over the city, which was truly wonderful to see,” she said.

Volunteers at the Ortongate Sports Bar Photo: Cllr Kirsty Knight

“We would like to extend our thanks to Family Voice for their generous donation, Cross Keys Homes for assisting with delivery, the dedicated volunteers who gave their time to sort the uniforms, and the team at Ortongate Sports Bar.

“A special mention goes to Lisa and her mum for their warm hospitality throughout the day. Finally, thank you to everyone who came along and supported this event.

“This initiative demonstrates the positive impact that strong community partnerships can have in supporting local families during challenging times.”

Orton Goldhay parent Leanne Giddings said: “I cannot extend my gratitude any more as to how much it has helped take a bit of financial pressure off me with providing school clothes for my children.

“It was well run, clearly labelled, all clean new items and lovely volunteers to lend a hand finding items.”

Paston and Walton councillor Alex Rafiq said it was “fantastic” to see many residents from across the city collecting the uniform.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor Paul Bristow was also in attendance alongside some other Peterborough councillors.