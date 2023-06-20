A Peterborough mum who launched a Gofundme campaign to fund overseas treatment for her three-year-old son has been overwhelmed by the support she has received.

Ines Dias, of Gladstone Street, initially set up a target of just over £5,000 on the fundraising website. The amount was intended to cover the transport and treatment costs of travelling to Portugal, where Gabriel could receive specialist care for the severe eczema he has had since birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Gabriel’s plight has resonated so strongly with readers that that initial target has been smashed.

Ines Dias, 22, launched a gofundme campaign to help pay for specialist treatment available overseas for children like her son Gabriel, 3, who has severe eczema.

At present, the total amount of funds raised by kind donations on Ines’ page totals £8,575. This means nearly £5,000 has been raised since the Peterborough Telegraph first reported the story on June 13.

Many of the donations received over the past few days have been considerable, with some contributors making individual offerings of up to £250.

One of the most significant sources of funding has come from James Morrell, a Peterborough-based content creator on TikTok with close to 400,000 followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained how he felt compelled to help Ines and Gabriel after seeing the pair on stage at the Peterborough Portuguese Festival, held in Cathedral Square on June 10 and 11.

“When I heard their story I ran to the front and asked if I could meet the family after their talk,” he said.

James – who has been documenting his own journey with Crohn’s disease and Alopecia – was shocked by what happened next:

“I was asked to come on stage to give my story and what came of it was beautiful,” he said: “I got to shoot a video in which I spoke to my followers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With close to 400,000 people seeing that video, Ines’ Gofundme page was immediately inundated with donations, receiving a boost of some £1,600 “within two hours.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” James said.

Writing on her Gofundme page, Ines said she has been humbled by the help she and Gabriel have received.

“I am very, very grateful for all the donations,” she said.

“I am hoping to fly with Gabriel [to Portugal] as soon as I can to continue with the treatments.”