A Peterborough mum has launched a crowdfunding campaign in a desperate bid to fly her son abroad for life-changing treatment.

Ines Dias, 22, of Gladstone Street, is hoping the Gofundme page will help her three-year-old son, Gabriel, beat the severe eczema that has afflicted him since he was just one-month-old.

Ines said it is “heart-breaking” watching her only child having to deal with the “bullying, the disgusted looks, and the many questions every single day.”

Ines Mendes Dias is hoping her crowdfunding campaign will enable her son Gabriel, 3, to receive specialist skin treatment in Portugal.

Gabriel’s eczema is so severe that he has “liquid pouring from his face, day and night.”

The “exhausted” single parent, who is originally from Viseu in Portugal, said his condition is such that she is unable to console him at night:

“I can’t even sleep with him,” she says tearfully: “It’s really heart-breaking seeing him like this”

Ines has taken Gabriel to see numerous doctors and dermatologists, and even to a private clinic, over the past three years. Tests and investigations confirmed he has an extremely severe form of eczema.

Three-year-old Gabriel has had severe eczema since he was just a month old.

Sadly, none of the treatments provided were able to deliver long-term benefits.

“We were given antibiotics and cortisol which worked for a few days,“ Ines added, “but then it all came back.”

Now, Gabriel has been given the chance of receiving a new treatment which Ines hopes will be a game-changer.

“I have been in contact with a doctor in Portugal who says he can help Gabriel.”

The doctor in question is a specialist who uses native Portuguese plants and natural creams to treat skin conditions and burns.

Thanks to funds raised by her Gofundme page, Ines was able to take Gabriel to see the doctor for an initial treatment session earlier this year.

The initial treatment was moderately successful. However, Gabriel must have follow-up sessions every three months in order for the treatment to yield tangible long-term benefits.

“It will take a year to get the best results,” Ines said.

The cost of the subsequent trips and treatment sessions is, Ines notes, significant - hence the plea for funding.