A Peterborough mum has been heating water in a kettle to bathe her children after being left without hot water at her home for three weeks.

The mum of two, who did not wish to be named but lives in the city centre, told the Peterborough Telegraph that she has been boiling a kettle and heating water in pots and pans in her kitchen, using a bucket to wash herself and her two children.

It comes after her hot water was turned off in her rented home to replace her broken boiler on October 4.

A Peterborough single mum-of-two pictured holding the bucket she fills with warm water from her kettle to bathe her two children in.

She said that she has also been booking one night stays at budget hotels to have warm baths and showers – a luxury the single mum, who only works part-time, says has cost her more than £200 over the last three weeks.

She claims she hasn’t been offered alternative accommodation by her private landlord or letting agent William H Brown.

"It’s been a nightmare,” she said. "I’ve suffered financially, which I can’t afford when I’m on my own with two kids.

“They’ve told me that they cannot provide temporary alternative accommodation, and they won’t reduce my rent.

The Peterborough mum has been left with no hot water for three weeks after needing to have her boiler replaced.

"One of my children has special requirements and needs to be bathed at least once or twice a day. I don’t want my children to suffer because of this.”

She said that she reported a leak coming from her boiler, which had caused limescale to build up on pipes surrounding the boiler, to William H Brown on September 4.

Engineers investigated the issue at her home but said that the boiler could not be repaired and that the water tank needed to be replaced.

She said the quote for the new tank was approved on October 14, which is expected to arrive by the end of the month.

“This is urgent, but they are not treating it like an urgent situation,” she added.

"I want to share my story because it’s not okay for them to treat people like this.”

A William H Brown spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, while our review of the tenant’s complaint is ongoing, we are not in a position to comment.