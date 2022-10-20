Peterborough resident forced to wash with bucket after landlord leaves him without shower for three weeks
“It’s been a nightmare ever since I moved in. It’s degrading and it’s not cheap – I pay £168 a week.”
A Peterborough resident, who has been forced to use a bucket to wash himself, is calling for his landlord to repair his bathroom after being left without a shower for more than three weeks.
Wayne Thompson, 60, from Steve Woolley Court, in Orton Malborne, has not been able to use the shower in his first-floor apartment since the end of September this year after water from the shower leaked through the floor and flooded the flat below.
He claims that he has contacted his landlord – housing company Hyde Group – more than a dozen times in the hope of getting the shower repaired – but, although Hyde says it visited his home to inspect the problem when he first reported it to them in September, repairs have been delayed.
"It’s degrading,” Wayne, who moved into the apartment in Spring 2021, said.
"I need to wash regularly, like everybody, and I can’t do that here despite having to pay what I think to be an extortionate amount of money on rent.
“I have to wash out of a bucket. Why am I paying £168 a week on rent to wash out of a bucket?
"I’m stuck with what I have. It’s not acceptable that I should have to do this.
“I’ve had no response from them – nobody is prepared to take accountability.”
The Hyde Group, which describes itself to ‘provide and manage good quality and safe accommodation’, apologised for the delay in repairing the shower, which it says has “caused great inconvenience for Mr Thompson”.
The housing company says that work finally started at the property on October 20.
Tony Morgan, head of housing at Hyde Group, said: “I’m really sorry for the ongoing issues with Mr Thompson’s shower.
"We visited his home to assess what repairs were needed, after he reported the problem in September, and booked a repair for 6 October. Unfortunately, this revealed more work was required.
"I know this delay has caused great inconvenience for Mr Thompson, and he’s been able to use the guest room facilities in his building, while work is being carried out.”