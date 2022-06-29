An urgent call to ‘just get on with it’ has gone out to Peterborough City Council planners after plans to revamp North Westgate stalled.

The demand comes from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow after hopes were dashed that developers were about to finally submit a planning application for the £150 million regeneration of North Westgate.

Council concerns over traffic were blamed by Peter Breach, chairman of developers Hawksworth Securities, for the latest delay in lodging the development proposals with the local authority.

This image shows how the proposed North Westgate development might appear.

But Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “We have been trying to get North Westgate done since I was a boy.

"The message from my constituents and businesses is ‘just get on with it’.

"We need to see spades in the ground with this development as soon as possible.

"We need this part of Peterborough regenerating and its problems resolved.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow in the House of Commons.

He added: “The council’s planners can’t allow for this be slowed down – we need to get going on this and ensure this part of our city centre is developed as soon as possible.”

Proposals to regenerate North Westgate have been put forward repeatedly over the last 50 years but for various reasons all have failed to get off the drawing board. Approval for the principle of the development of North Westgate was granted four years ago.

Mr Breach said he had hoped to submit his application for the 4.6 hectares site to the council earlier this year.

He said: “The council wants to know that the access we want to the site will not cause major hold ups on the roads around.”

“It really is the only outstanding issue with it.

Mr Breach added: “It is so exasperating.”

The proposed development will feature a large amount of residential accommodation, a hotel near the crossing close to the Waitrose store off Bourges Boulevard, plus numerous retail units, restaurants and cafes public open space.