Ambitious plans to enhance the way people get around Peterborough – including building a new bridge over the River Nene – have taken a step forward.

The final details have been added to a trio of projects that will see some £6 million spent on improving footpaths, cycleways and public spaces in the city.

The details have been agreed by the directors of the Peterborough Towns Fund and the proposals will be submitted next month to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to approve the funding.

A pedestrian bridge could be built over the River Nene at the Embankment.

The three projects include the creation of a pedestrian bridge over the River Nene, a public realm upgrade of Lincoln Road and improved access to Peterborough Station Quarter for pedestrians, cyclists and people with reduced mobility.

If the funding request is successful, some £2 million from the Government plus other funding from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority will be made available to build a pedestrian bridge across the River Nene between the Embankment and Fletton Quays.

It will offer pedestrians and cyclists an alternative route across the river, away from the busy main road and will link the south of the city to the new university campus.

A public consultation is due to take place in the autumn.

Another £2.5 million could be spent on enhancing footpaths, bins, cycle parking, benches, and potentially a community art trail and shrubs or trees in Lincoln Road with this scheme to be subject to a public consultation this summer.

And a further £1.5 million could be spent on a range of improvements to install better connections between Peterborough train station and the city centre, cutting travel time and create a safer and more visible route.

There will also be improved accessible routes for pedestrians, cyclists and those with reduced mobility.

This will form just part of a larger £50 million plus Peterborough Station Quarter Masterplan, which aims to transform this area of the city, including station improvements and enhancements, a western entrance and car parking and release of land for commercial and residential development.

A further funding application for elements of the wider masterplan for up to £50million is expected to be sought through the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Matthew Bradbury, independent chair of the Peterborough Towns Fund, said: “This is our second round of Towns Fund projects and could signal the start of some large-scale and exciting projects in the city.

“A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to create these business cases.

"The final decision should be given by Government in the autumn.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “These projects will make our city easier to walk and cycle around and will improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

"The pedestrian bridge will be an iconic landmark for our city.

"The Lincoln Road scheme will be a much-needed improvement to this area of our city.

"The Station Quarter development will help create a more attractive and easier route to the city centre.