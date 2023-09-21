Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has vowed to find £200,000 to keep the city’s hopes of building an electric bus station on the road.

His pledge comes after a dispute between Peterborough City Council leader, Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald and the Combined Authority’s Mayor Nik Johnson, following which the mayor voted to suspend a previous decision to award Peterborough the £200,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cash is to pay for a masterplan and other studies that need to be carried out before work can start to build a modern bus station, which it is estimated will cost about £32 million to complete.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, right, has vowed to raise £200,000 for an electric bus depot feasibility study after Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, suspended a £200,000 payment for the study after the authority's transport strategy was vetoed by Peterborough City Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald.

But Mr Bristow said: “I am certain we can raise the £200,000 ourselves.

"And we will be starting with a conversation with the Roads Minister Robert Holden who happens today to be visiting Peterborough.

He said: “The Mayor has blocked £200,000 that was meant for Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is money given by central government to the people of Peterborough towards building a new bus station.

He said: “We’ll go and find that money – we’ll lobby government for it and we’ll build ourselves a bus station.”

But Mr Bristow said the £32 million needed to build the bus depot would still come from the Combined Authority, central government, bus operator Stagecoach and the city council.

He said: “It is the job of the Mayor and the Combined Authority to agree to fund transport infrastructure across the county. If they are not doing that then there is no point in them being there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopes of creating a bus depot were boosted earlier this year when the Government awarded £4 million towards the project to find an alternative site to the Lincoln Road depot which is unsuitable for a 21st century electric bus service.

However, just a few days ago it was revealed to Combined Authority members that building costs were likely to be £10 million higher than expected and could total at least £32 million.