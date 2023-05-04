News you can trust since 1948
New move to accelerate timetable for electric bus station in Peterborough

Business case to be presented to ministers in months

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 4th May 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

Government support has been sought to energise multi-million pound plans to provide an electric bus service in Peterborough.

Civic leaders have met with transport minister Richard Holden in a bid to highlight Peterborough’s commitment to the project and to accelerate the timetable for its completion.

While £4 million has already been provided by the Government towards the costs of relocating Peterborough’s existing bus depot in Lincoln Road, it is thought the enterprise could easily run to £20 million.

Work is gearing up to create an electric bus services in Peterborough.Work is gearing up to create an electric bus services in Peterborough.
Peterborough City Council leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald said: “The aim of the meeting was to impress Mr Holden how serious we are to get our bus service electrified.

"He was keen to hear our plans and is willing to work with us and Stagecoach to make sure we get this created as soon as possible.

He added: "We are working on a business case and plans to put to the minister in the coming months.

"We are putting together the funding to take this project forward.”

While the council-owned site at Nursery Lane in Fengate is currently the front runner as the likely home of a new electric bus hub, other sites are also being considered.

The intention is that the site that is finally selected will be suitable for conversion into a commercial electric vehicle depot that can be used by an array of organisations in Peterborough from bus operators to the NHS.

