Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Millions of pounds worth of development opportunities in Peterborough are to go on show to investors at one of the UK’s largest property conferences.

Peterborough has a £1 billion city centre regeneration programme across eight opportunity sites for which it is keen to secure investors and developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be promoted by a Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority team at the three-day-long UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum in May, which is expected to attract 12,000 developers, property experts and political leaders from around the world.

Peterborough is to be represented at one of the UK's largest property and investment shows by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and its Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, inset below. But Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, inset above, says people from Peterborough City Council must be at the conference to 'fly the flag' for the city.

About £150 billion worth of investment opportunities nationally are set to be showcased and discussed at the annual conference in Leeds.

According to the event’s published guest list, Peterborough will be represented by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.

It has prompted a call from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow for officers from Peterborough City Council to ensure they attend to ‘fly the flag’ for the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CPCA has booked a pavilion at the event for the full three days during which it plans to promote an build on what the authority describes as the “Team Cambridgeshire & Peterborough approach to attracting investment.”

A CPCA spokesperson said: “It is an opportunity to showcase Cambridgeshire and Peterborough investment propositions to a national and international audience of developers, investors and occupiers.

"It will also heighten awareness of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.”

The spokesperson added: “A small multi-disciplinary team continues to work to produce a consolidated investment pitch which will form a programme of events and marketing materials for the pavilion as the convenor of this activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Combined Authority are working in partnership with our constituent authorities, partners and stakeholders to develop these and our overall approach and presence at the event.”

Mr Bristow said: “It seems extraordinary that Peterborough City Council won’t be represented at this conference.

"We need to be selling Peterborough and our potential.