An ambitious bid is being made to attract millions of pounds of investment into Peterborough.

​Far-reaching plans to drive new growth across Peterborough are being put together to demonstrate a vision for the city that will attract the backing of funders.

The vision is to be detailed in a new Investment Prospectus that is to be released in the next few days by Peterborough City Council.

This image shows how the Station Quarter development in Peterborough could appear

But an insight into the new document was revealed by Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the council leader, at the annual Bondholder Dinner hosted by Opportunity Peterborough at Peterborough Cathedral.

Cllr Fitzgerald said: “Our new Investment Prospectus will present an ambitious vision of how the city can grow.

"It will highlight opportunities to build on the private and public investment to drive regeneration projects citywide.

“It sets out the case for investment in the city, and the opportunities that can deliver transformational change.

He said: “Our Investment Prospectus also details many sites, which are earmarked for regeneration - North Westgate for example, where we want to be able to deliver a new quarter that extends the city centre northwards and provides a key link to the Station Quarter.

“There are plans too for the Victorian Goods Shed at Fletton Quays and the former TK Maxx building on Bridge Street.

And Cllr Fitzgerald added: “There are many more sites that I could tell you about if time allowed.”

A council spokesperson said the prospectus was expected to be approved by councillors on November 14.

She added: “The document will market the city's potential and key growth sites to potential investors.”

It is not the first time the council has appealed directly to investors to support and drive the city’s growth.

Three years ago, plans for an Investors Conference in Peterborough were put together in a bid to attract £600 million into the city.

