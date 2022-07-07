And the city MP paid tribute to the achievements of Mr Johnson over the three years since winning 14 million in the General Election that gave the Conservative an 88 seat majority in the House of Commons – the largest since 1987.

His comments come after Mr Johnson announced his resignation from outside Number 10 Downing Street saying he was leaving the ‘best job in the world’ and that he had sought to do what he had promised the electorate in 2019.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street on July 7, 2022.

Mr Bristow, who is currently Parliamentary Private Secretary for Nadine Dorries, said: “I think removing the Prime Minister is a mistake – and I regret that many of my colleagues have lost faith in his leadership.

"But we will select a new leader of the Conservative Party and a new Prime Minister.

He said: “Just two and a half years ago, Boris Johnson won a huge mandate to govern.

"His mandate was from the British people and it should have been for the British people to judge him on his record.

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow who says removing the Prime Minister was a 'mistake'.

"He will leave office with some great achievements.”

He said these were ‘navigating this country out of the European Union’, delivering the fastest rollout of Covid vaccines anywhere in the world, standing up to Putin and preventing Jeremy Corbyn from becoming Prime Minister.

He added: “The Government has delivered for Peterborough – our new university is under construction, £23 million has been secured for our city centre regeneration and we have a record number of police officers.”

Looking to the selection of a new Conservative Party leader, Mr Bristow said: "I sincerely hope this will be someone who will recognise the importance of growing the economy and delivering a high wage and high skills workforce.

"We also have a big job reducing Covid backlog waiting lists and increasing the number of face-to-face GP appointments.