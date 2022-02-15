Peterborough MP Paul Bristow appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Nadine Dorries

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow EMN-210505-163102001

Mr Bristow will act as an assistant to Ms Dorries, who is Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The role does not attract any extra pay, but he will act as ‘the eyes and ears’ of the minister in the House of Commons.

Mr Bristow said he was ‘delighted’ to be appointed into the role, and was ‘proud of what this Government is achieving for Peterborough and our country.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the Peterborough Telegraph that the Parliamentary role would not impact his work for constituents.

“I’ve spent the last two years in Westminster shouting about Peterborough. I think I’ve done a good job and this will remain my number one priority.

“The appointment shows that those calls have been listened to and respected because I have made that case well and I think this role will help increase the profile of Peterborough even further.”

“I’ll always fight for the corner of Peterborough when it comes to culture.

“I have worked very closely with the city council and Sellador on the Key Theatre. This is very much a Parliamentary position but it can only benefit Peterborough’s profile.