Peterborough Cathedral has donated more than £1,000 to a Peterborough mosque to support the Pakistan Floods Appeal.

Tim Alban-Jones, vice dean of Peterborough Cathedral, presented a cheque worth £1,200 to the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque, in Gladstone Street, on December 5.

The money will help to support the 33 million people affected by the Pakistan floods which decimated large parts of the country earlier this year – the equivalent of almost half the population of the UK, according to the British Red Cross.

“These serious floods have destroyed almost one third of the country – equal to the size of the UK,” Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque, said, following the most severe flooding in the country’s recent history.

"People have lost everything, and as a result we have come together to raise money to support them.

"We have a good relationship with Peterborough Cathedral, and we greatly appreciate their generosity to help such a noble cause.”

Tim Alban-Jones (right), vice dean of Peterborough Cathedral, presents a cheque for £1,200 to Abdul Choudhuri (left), chairman of the Faizan-e-Madina Mosque, and vice chairman Zeesham Ahmed (centre), for the Pakistan Floods Appeal

The mosque has raised more than £25,000 so far, which has been sent to two charities who are building new homes and accommodation for people displaced by the floods.

"Everybody in Peterborough is experiencing financial hardship and suffering because of the cost of living crisis, but despite their own struggles they have been so generous by donating to the appeal,” Abdul said.

"We help people irrespective of faith or religion. We look at people as human beings, as it is Islamic teaching to help those in need.

