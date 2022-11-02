Tom Beran, licensee of The Bumble Inn, Westgate.

A Peterborough micropub landlord has expressed his pride after being included in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2023 – but has warned of the ‘unpredictable’ future of the pub industry.

Tom Beran, 49, owner of The Bumble Inn, in Westgate, said that being listed in the 50th edition of CAMRA’s book of the best pubs in the UK is “like having five stars or a Michelin star on the door of your restaurant” for pub landlords.

However, he said that “people are going out less” because of the rise in cost of living – which is could threaten the futures of landlords and their pubs across the country.

“When I opened the pub six years ago [2016] my short-term goal was to get into the beer guide and win local pub of the year,” Tom, whose Bumble Inn micropub won CAMRA’s ‘Peterborough Pub of the Year’ in 2018 and has been included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide every year since, said.

"It’s always nice to be in as it’s what a lot of people use as a reference guide when visiting a new city.

“It’s the best way to find the best pubs as voted for by the locals, as well as information about the pubs.

"If you want to be one of the best real ale pubs in the country, and specialise in what you do, you have to be in the Good Beer Guide.”

Tom has more than two decades of experience working as either a landlord or manager in the pub industry.

He hopes people will continue to support real ale pubs.

“It’s unpredictable and inconsistent," he said. “The story is the same for most landlords.

“We’re competing on quality and real ale is something you can’t replicate.

"People still want to come to pubs and support real ale pubs, but given the choice of getting something from a supermarket for half the price of what you’d pay at the pub – most will choose the cheaper option.

“As a pub these days you need to be offering ‘beer plus’ – which could be food or events.