CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023: Top 13 pubs in Peterborough selling real ale according to experts for 50th edition
The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide has hit the bookshelves.
Every year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) releases its CAMRA Good Beer Guide – a book of the best pubs to pick up a pint in the UK.
Founded by four real ale enthusiasts in 1971, CAMRA is an independent consumer organisation representing beer drinkers and pub-goers across the country.
This year’s CAMRA Good Beer Guide is its 50th edition, bringing together more than 4,500 recommended pubs and a full dictionary of UK breweries and tap-rooms for the first time – making it easier to find your favourite local ale.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of all the Peterborough pubs that made it into this year’s annual CAMRA Good Beer Guide: