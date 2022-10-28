Every year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) releases its CAMRA Good Beer Guide – a book of the best pubs to pick up a pint in the UK.

Founded by four real ale enthusiasts in 1971, CAMRA is an independent consumer organisation representing beer drinkers and pub-goers across the country.

This year’s CAMRA Good Beer Guide is its 50th edition, bringing together more than 4,500 recommended pubs and a full dictionary of UK breweries and tap-rooms for the first time – making it easier to find your favourite local ale.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of all the Peterborough pubs that made it into this year’s annual CAMRA Good Beer Guide:

1. The Bumble Inn The Bumble Inn, Westgate Photo: PT Photo Sales

2. Charters Bar Charters Bar, Town Bridge Photo: PT Photo Sales

3. Coalheavers Arms Coalheavers Arms, Park Street Photo: PT Photo Sales

4. The Ostrich Inn The Ostrich Inn, North Street Photo: PT Photo Sales