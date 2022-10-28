News you can trust since 1948
All the Peterborough pubs which made it into the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023

CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023: Top 13 pubs in Peterborough selling real ale according to experts for 50th edition

The UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide has hit the bookshelves.

By Adam Barker
7 hours ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 11:12am

Every year, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) releases its CAMRA Good Beer Guide – a book of the best pubs to pick up a pint in the UK.

Founded by four real ale enthusiasts in 1971, CAMRA is an independent consumer organisation representing beer drinkers and pub-goers across the country.

This year’s CAMRA Good Beer Guide is its 50th edition, bringing together more than 4,500 recommended pubs and a full dictionary of UK breweries and tap-rooms for the first time – making it easier to find your favourite local ale.

The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a list of all the Peterborough pubs that made it into this year’s annual CAMRA Good Beer Guide:

1. The Bumble Inn

The Bumble Inn, Westgate

2. Charters Bar

Charters Bar, Town Bridge

3. Coalheavers Arms

Coalheavers Arms, Park Street

4. The Ostrich Inn

The Ostrich Inn, North Street

