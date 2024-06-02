Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keen cyclist from Werrington is hoping to raise £1,000 for national homeless charity

A cycling enthusiast from Peterborough is making final preparations for a charity event which will see him peddle 200 miles in just one day.

Ian Barnett, from Werrington, will be taking on the Norfolk Epic – an arduous day-long circuit around Norfolk – on Sunday, June 9.

The generous Peterborian is still coming to terms with the enormity of what he has agreed to take on:

Keen cyclist Ian Burnett, from Werrington, will be riding 200 miles in one day to raise money for the homeless charity, Crisis.

“I’ve signed up for a 200 mile bike ride,” he exclaimed, “in one day!”

Ian said the decision to take on the Norfolk Epic came from the fact he was approaching a landmark birthday.

“To mark my 60th birthday I wanted to set myself a challenge,” he acknowledged, adding “hitting the age of 60 is a time to reflect.”

Now in its fifth year, the Norfolk 5th year is a considerable challenge, with riders expected to maintain an average minimum ride speed of 12mph throughout.

Ian is excited yet pensive about the size of the task that lies ahead.

“I love cycling,” he said, “but 200 miles in one day will be well beyond anything I have done before.”

Ian also thought the event would be a good way to raise money for a good cause.

“I thought it was an opportunity to… raise money for Crisis, a charity whose mission is to end homelessness,” he noted

The 200 miles route will start and end at Great Yarmouth Racecourse.

On the morning of June 9, Ian and his fellow riders will head south-westerly towards Beccles, then west to South Lopham. After a brief breakfast stop, the riders will continue riding along the southern border of Norfolk passing through Thetford, Brandon and out into the Fens. After another brief refuelling stop, the fundraisers will peddle north to King's Lynn then pick up the coast road heading for Thornham and Overstand, before making the final dash back to Great Yarmouth.

Though he is very much looking forward to the challenge, Ian acknowledges it will be a “real test that will earn your donations.“

