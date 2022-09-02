Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Chapman, 31, from Peterborough crowned winner of the inaugural World Gas Pumping Championships 2022

A Peterborough man has won the first ever ‘World Gas Pumping Championships’ – and was crowned on August 31 at the championships.

Joe Chapman, 31, competed in four action-packed rounds of petrol pumping, taking part in challenges to fill a car with fuel, which ‘tested speed, endurance, precision, and stamina’.

“I’m ecstatic to have won the first ever World Gas Pumping Championships,” Joe, who won £500 and a replenished tank of fuel, said.

"When I first heard about the competition, I immediately thought it’s time to put my pedal to the metal and win that jackpot.

"I’ve been working on refining my petrol pumping techniques for the past couple of weeks and I’ve also been going to the gym to increase my arm strength, so I’m glad it paid off.”

Joe went head-to-head with four other competitors during the competition, battling it out across four rounds.

The event was hosted by former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports F1 presenter Karun Chandhok

Rounds included: speed pumping, the fastest person to pump exactly £10 of fuel; the pound by pound challenge, using one pump to hit £1; the blindfold challenge, the closest to pump to £5 while blindfolded; and celebrating 2022, the closest to £20.22 in a single pump.

Joe scored a total of 15 points out of a potential 20 – scoring his strongest round in the 2022 challenge when he reached £20.24 in one pump, which was only two pence shy of the desired £20.22.

The event was hosted by former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports F1 presenter Karun Chandhok, who said: “There are countless moments in the sporting calendar that we all know and love – the ones that keep spectators on the edge of their seats.

"The BonusFinder World Gas Pumping Championships was no different. It was great to see so many people in such great spirits cheering one another on, as well as the competitiveness and determination that each of the competitors showed.”