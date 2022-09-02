Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Brick Farm, Edgerley Drain Road at Fengate.

A planning milestone has been reached in the construction of the new 127-acre industrial estate to be built at Red Brick Farm in Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate.

The decision to request an environmental impact survey demonstrates that plans are progressing for the new site which is estimated to create between 2,943 and 3,259 jobs.

In January, plans were approved for 29 new industrial units that will pave the way for a range of industrial accommodation from 20,000 sq ft to more than 650,000 sq ft, delivered either in speculative phases or in pre-let/sales phases.

Red Brick Farm, Edgerley Drain Road at Fengate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application approved proposed the demolition of existing buildings and employment development comprising up to 166,440 square metres of light industrial, general industrial use and storage and distribution with a maximum building height of 21 metres. It also proposed car parking space for 1,762 vehicles.

In addition, it is estimated the development works, which could take a decade to complete, would create an average of 189 construction job opportunities per year

Under a Section 106 agreement with the council, the Church Commissioners- which own the land- have agreed to contribute £513,000 towards highway improvements.

The decision noticed stated: “Taking into account all of the available information regarding the proposals and the characteristics of the area, the Local Planning Authority considers that the environmental effects of the proposals will be of a significance to warrant an environmental impact assessment.