Peterborough loses crown as ‘worst place to live’ in England

After three years running Peterborough has slipped to number five on the 'top 50 worst places to live in England', on ilivehere.co.uk

In a study by ilivehere.co.uk, 110,172 people voted on which town or city is the ‘worst place to live’ in England.

The top 50 are listed on the site and for the first time in three years, Peterborough has been knocked off the top spot. Peterborough held the title in 2019, 2020 and 2021 but has slipped to number 5 for 2022.

Some contributors were quoted as saying: “One thing to bear in mind, if booking a weekend getaway in Peterborough, it is customary if a stranger holds eye contact with you for more than three seconds, to shout “What?!” and become extremely aggressive.”

Another user said: “I lived in Peterborough for 15 years and all I can say is wow. what a dump.”

One contributor said: “The atmosphere in Peterborough is draining. You feel totally isolated from the rest of the world and life in general, as though everything else is going on and you’re not part of it as you’re stuck in this dump.”