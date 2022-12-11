Peterborough library fine amnesty extended in bid to get overdue books back on the shelves

A library book amnesty that has seen overdue fines wiped out in Peterborough is continuing until the new year.

The amnesty was launched by Peterborough libraries in October, and has seen dozens and dozens of books brought back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amnesty had been set to end on November 25 – but now the team have decided to extend the deadline until the end of the year, when all charges will be reintroduced. The amnesty means that library members can return overdue books without recurring the late fines that would normally apply.

The amnesty has been extended

Library Services Manager, Firzana Shaheen,said: “The amnesty has been really successful, mostly because we have been able to engage members who felt they couldn’t use the library service anymore because they owed us money – to date we have seen around 250 library members coming back to us – we’d like to push that to 300 by the end of this year. The library service is thriving and has so much going on to benefit local residents. In addition to thousands of books, publications and music to borrow, we have a computer suite and IT facilities, a fantastic historical archive, mobile library service, business services, reading groups for all ages, activities for children and a warm, safe environment for people to sit, browse, meet others and read – we don’t want overdue fines to stand in the way of people accessing all that we have to offer.”

When the amnesty was first introduced, the ‘most overdue’ book in the city is 12 years late, but most date back to the COVID pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of people using libraries has fallen ‘significantly’ in recent times, and it is hoped that the amnesty will encourage more people to use facilities in one of Peterborough’s ten libraries again.

Returning books is completely hassle free, anyone with overdue books can pop into their local library, speak to a member of the team and they will clear your account. Even if you have misplaced books that you had, just let the team know and they will waive any fines so you can get back to enjoying the library.