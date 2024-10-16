Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Retailers gear up for hectic festive season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A festive jobs fair is to be held in Peterborough to help employers find the staff they need in the run-up to Christmas

Hundreds of jobs are being created by retailers and delivery services as they gear up for the hectic sales period through Christmas and into the New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now staff at the Peterborough Jobcentre are hosting a Jobs Fair on November 13 to bring employers and job seekers together.

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus

Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “With Christmas fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies.

"Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local jobcentre.

"Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation.

She added: “We are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies/ boot camps including a Jobs Fair at Peterborough Jobcentre on November 13.

"This event will provide people with the opportunity to speak with employers who are currently recruiting in various sectors with a wide range of roles on offer, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.”

New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show that last month there were 8,495 people in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit – a rise of 21 per cent on the 7,000 claimants in the same month last year.

The number of 18 to 24 year old claiming Universal Credit was last month at 1,370 people – up 10 per cent from the 1,245 claimants in September last year.