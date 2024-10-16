Peterborough Jobs Fair will aim to fill hundreds of Christmas vacancies
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A festive jobs fair is to be held in Peterborough to help employers find the staff they need in the run-up to Christmas
Hundreds of jobs are being created by retailers and delivery services as they gear up for the hectic sales period through Christmas and into the New Year.
Now staff at the Peterborough Jobcentre are hosting a Jobs Fair on November 13 to bring employers and job seekers together.
Julia Nix, District Manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus, said: “With Christmas fast approaching, many employers are looking for temporary staff to fill their vacancies.
"Jobseekers will find inspiration and lots of help to apply at their local jobcentre.
"Many will find that seasonal work provides an opportunity to build new skills and experience, which can be carried forward later to a permanent role.
"We’re working hard with employers in the neighbourhood to identify their vacancies, which will ensure jobseekers have the best chance to find work that suits their personal situation.
She added: “We are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies/ boot camps including a Jobs Fair at Peterborough Jobcentre on November 13.
"This event will provide people with the opportunity to speak with employers who are currently recruiting in various sectors with a wide range of roles on offer, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.”
New figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show that last month there were 8,495 people in Peterborough claiming Universal Credit – a rise of 21 per cent on the 7,000 claimants in the same month last year.
The number of 18 to 24 year old claiming Universal Credit was last month at 1,370 people – up 10 per cent from the 1,245 claimants in September last year.