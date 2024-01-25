Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Jobs Fair is among the measures being proposed to help M&S staff made redundant if a planned closure of the retailer’s Queensgate store goes ahead.

Agencies are putting together a support package following the food and clothing retailer’s announcement on Tuesday (January 23) that it is looking to close the store in April.

Other employers are being encouraged to do what they can to help M&S staff who lose their jobs as a result of the closure.

M&S bosses are looking to close their store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre just eight years after opening. This image shows the entrance to the M&S Foodhall, top, and the crowds of customers who flocked to the store's opening in 2016, below, right, and browsing through the clothing department, below, left.

M&S bosses say they are consulting with staff but have not publicly revealed how many people it employs at the store, which sits across three floors at the centre and includes a Food Hall and a dedicated men’s and women’s clothing range.

The retailer says it hopes to offer alternative roles within M&S to as many as possible.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: "We will be working with M&S management, their HR department and the Department of Work and Pensions to consider skill set, retraining and redeployment opportunities for those who are not successful in securing a role within the M&S group and would encourage all our city employers to do similar.

“We will look at other options to help affected staff, such as delivering a jobs fair and will work with partners to pool job opportunities for circulation to staff at risk of redundancy.

"It is important that all businesses stand together to support the employees to secure alternative work within our city.”

The local authority has also backed an invitation from the principal of ARU Peterborough, Professor Ross Renton, to M&S chief executive Stuart Machin to visit Peterborough to hear about the city’s investment plans and future potential before making a decision on the Queensgate store.

The council spokesperson said: “We support calls to invite M&S representatives to come and visit our city to understand the ambitious growth plans we have in place, which will greatly benefit their continued business in the city centre.”

An M&S spokesperson said no correspondence about a visit had been received yet.