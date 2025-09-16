Peterborough Jobcentre focuses on getting young people into the workplace

Staff at Peterborough Jobcentre are focusing a new campaign on ensuring young people get into the workplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials at the Jobcentre in Bridge Street are stepping up their efforts to support young people in Peterborough as they make the leap from education into employment.

A spokesperson said: “We are focused on practical skills, confidence-building, and personalised guidance for young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The JobCentre is helping school leavers and young adults become work-ready and prepared for long-term success.”

Peterborough Jobcentre

Among a number of initiatives is securing the services of construction company Willmott Dixon.

The spokesperson said: “A representative from Willmott Dixon will be visiting our Peterborough Jobcentre to deliver a series of group information sessions.

"The sessions will provide mentoring for young people to help enhance the skills needed to find a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Willmott Dixon representative ill be providing advice and support on September 29, September 30 and October 1.

The sessions will be for young people looking for work and needing help with the creation of CV and interview skills advice.

News of the campaign comes after it was revealed that Peterborough will be home to a new Youth Employment Hub.

The hub will be based at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road, and will open in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will bring services like careers advice, skills training, mental health support and job-matching for people aged 16-24, together under one roof.

According to the new figures from the Department of Work and Pensions, the number of people aged 16 to 24 claiming job-related Universal Credit has risen from 1,415 people last August to 1,440 now.