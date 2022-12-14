Peterborough’s hydrotherapy pool users group have urged the city council to look again at pricing at the new facility being used in the city – after it was revealed that usage of the new site was ‘lower than expected.’

A trial to run hydrotherapy services at Lime Academy in Orton has been running this winter, after Peterborough City Council made the decision to close the St George’s Pool earlier this year.

But at a meeting of the full council last week, it was revealed usage of the new site was “lower than expected.”

The pool at Lime Academy

At the meeting, deputy leader of the council, councillor Steve Allen said pricing at Lime Academy was “competitive” and urged people to use the site.

When the trial launched, Karen Oldale, St George's Friends and Service Users' lead, had warned that prices for sessions at the new site were too expensive, and would put people off using the facility.

‘We do not agree the cost is extremely competitive’

Today, Karen said the pricing was not 'competitive’ and said: “While we very much welcome the hydrotherapy trial at Lime Academy we do not agree that £12 per person, with no concessions for children or carers, is “extremely competitive.”

“It is important to remember that the sessions at Lime Academy do not offer any medical screening or any aquatic physiotherapy advice or support. It’s simply access to the hydrotherapy pool.

“In comparison to this £12 charge, the price for an equivalent hydrotherapy session run by Richmond Council is only £4.40 per person with a concessionary pass. Carers are free. Meanwhile a session at Eddies, our nearest hydrotherapy pool (in Fulbourn), is £7 per person or £5.83 if block booking. We understand prices for a comparable session (apart from the lower water temperature) at the Regional pool range from £3.10 - £5.10 for an adult, and less for children.

“This means, disabled people in Peterborough who require a warmer water temperature pool, are expected to pay two to three times more than a non-disabled people for a pool session that will improve their health and independence.”

The Peterborough Telegraph exclusively revealed the St George’s Pool was set to close earlier this year.

Despite a campaign to save the much loved site, and a businessman having interest in buying the pool and to keep it open, the decision was confirmed in the summer.

‘Cost of living crisis affecting disabled people badly’

Karen said the cost at the new pool was more than double the price for users compared to the old pool.

She said: “This comes at a time when we know the cost of living crisis is affecting disabled people particularly badly.

“As stated before, as well as the cost, we know access to the site, the timings - especially evenings in winter - and the lack of aquatic physiotherapy support will prevent people from attending.

“We welcome the news that Peterborough Council intends ‘to fully promote’ the Lime Academy facility. We think this is needed.

