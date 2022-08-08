Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman will be England’s flag bearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham on August 8.

Jake, 20, from Gunthorpe, became the first Englishman in 24 years to win four gold medals at the same Commonwealth Games – winning in the team all-around, individual all-around, floor exercise and vault in his first major senior championship.

Jarman was spotted when he was just seven by a gymnastics coach in a Peterborough park.

When he was nine, he moved over to the prestigious Huntingdon Gymnastics Club, where he still trains today; 11 years later.

‘I can't wait’

“It’s an absolutely massive honour to be asked to be the flagbearer for Team England, I can’t believe it,” he said.

“These Games have been the greatest experience of my life and I couldn’t be more proud to have represented Team England.

"To be a part of this group has been special, the feeling of competing with the crowd roaring and the whole nation supporting is something I’ll never forget and it definitely pushed me on to perform at my best. I’ll be carrying the flag tonight with a huge smile on my face – I can’t wait.”

The closing ceremony will take place at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium from 8pm.

After two weeks of action, Australia topped the medals table, with England in second and Canada in third.

More than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations competed in 19 different sports at the Games, with the final medals being handed out today.

Mark England OBE, Team England’s Chef de Mission, said: “As Birmingham 2022 comes to a close, we will reflect on the success of our athletes and the pride we have all felt when supporting Team England this summer.

"Each and every Team England athlete has contributed to this incredible Games, and we are excited to see Jake Jarman lead the team as our closing ceremony flagbearer. There have been so many incredible athletes at this Games, but Jake Jarman was the standout, and winning four gold medals, he made it an easy decision for us.”