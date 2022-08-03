Peterborough City Council has announced plans to honour and celebrate the achievements of Jake Jarman and the city’s heroes of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Jake, 20, won his fourth gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in the vault yesterday (August 2) when he performed a vault he had never previously landed in any competition before.

The gymnast from Gunthorpe’s gold in the vault followed triumphs in the team all-around, individual all-around and floor competitions in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman

He became the most successful English male gymnast at a single Commonwealth Games.

The Council has told the Peterborough Telegraph that it plans to honour Jake and Peterborough’s other medal winners.

"We have all watched with awe and pride at the Commonwealth athletes and para-athletes competing in Birmingham,” Council Leader Wayne Fitzgerald said.

Wheelchair basketballer Lee Manning attended Jack Hunt School

"We are delighted to see the medal-winning performances from our local athletes, including Jake Jarman and Lee Manning. We will shortly be discussing in our honours committee the best way we might be able to commemorate their outstanding achievements."

Lee Manning, 32, who attended Jack Hunt School, in Peterborough, won a bronze medal in the wheelchair basketball on Tuesday (August 2).

The England wheelchair basketball team, backed by the National Lottery, beat Malaysia 21-11 to claim third place.

Elsewhere in the region, five-time World Indoor Bowls champion Nick Brett, from Yaxley, won gold in the men’s bowls triples on Monday (August 1).