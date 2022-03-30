Peterborough gym joins city centre bar in being seized by landlord

truGym in Northminster.

truGym Peterborough was abruptly closed over the weekend after a ‘Forfeit of Lease’ notice was posted on the door of the premises in Earlholm House on Brook Street, Northminster.

The notice reads: “Please note, we have taken possession of the above-mentioned premises on behalf of the landlord.

“Any attempt of re-entry of the said premises is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.”

Forfeit of lease notice at truGym, Northmister.

The note bears a close resemblance to a note posted on the door of the next door Coyotes Bar and Grill.

The gym is yet to comment but many members have been left disgruntled at the sudden closure.

One told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I tried to go to the gym this morning and there was a sign on the gym door saying “The landlord has taken repossession of this property.

“As far as I know, none of the customers were notified that the gym was closing and I am sure that people who have purchased an annual membership will be out of pocket.”