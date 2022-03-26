Peterborough city centre bar seized by landlord
A bar and grill in Peterborough city centre, which opened during the pandemic, has been repossessed by the landlord this morning.
Coyotes Bar and Grill, on the corner of Northminster and New Road, was scheduled to be open and have a gig tonight featuring Guns 2 Roses, a Guns n’ Roses tribute act.
However, although the bar owners have so far not commented, the venue will remain shut.
A notice dated today, March 26, by Justdebt.co.uk and headed “Forfeiture of Lease” has been posted in the window, addressed to Coyotes Bar, Unit 1 Earlam House.
It says: “Please note we have taken possession of the above mentioned premises on behalf of the landlord (Unex Group in Newmarket)
“Any attempt at re-entry of the said premises is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.”
Coyotes was opened as an American diner-style bar and restaurant in September 2020 by John Walker and Neil Owen.