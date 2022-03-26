Peterborough city centre bar seized by landlord

Coyotes Bar and Grill at New Road, Peterborough EMN-200925-140357009

Coyotes Bar and Grill, on the corner of Northminster and New Road, was scheduled to be open and have a gig tonight featuring Guns 2 Roses, a Guns n’ Roses tribute act.

However, although the bar owners have so far not commented, the venue will remain shut.

A notice dated today, March 26, by Justdebt.co.uk and headed “Forfeiture of Lease” has been posted in the window, addressed to Coyotes Bar, Unit 1 Earlam House.

The notice in the window at Coyotes Bar and Grill this morning (Saturday)

It says: “Please note we have taken possession of the above mentioned premises on behalf of the landlord (Unex Group in Newmarket)

“Any attempt at re-entry of the said premises is an offence and proceedings will be taken for trespass and criminal damage.”